PSNI says New IRA continues to pose a danger following fresh arrests

Two men were arrested in separate operations in Derry and Belfast.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 7:09 PM
New IRA grafitti in Derry in 2019.
Image: PA
Image: PA

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland said that the New IRA continues to pose a danger to communities after two men were arrested today.

The men were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in serparate operations in Belfast and Derry this morning.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in the Creggan area of Derry as part of an investigation into “violent gun attacks” in the area. A number of electronic devices were also seized.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast. Both men have been taken to a police station in Belfast for questioning.

The arrests follow charges against eight men and two women as part of Operation Arcabia – a major investigation into dissident republican activity– in August last year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, said said the PSNI was making “significant progress” against the New IRA.

“The New IRA continues to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities,” he added.

Not least is their willingness to put local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.

Murray said the “brutal injuries” inflicted by the group had put the health service in Northern Ireland under added pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They also think nothing of using their guns against people in the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men and teenagers, particularly in the north-west,” he said.

Murray called on anyone with information about the New IRA’s activities to contact police.

