Men arrested over fatal house fire in Tralee in 2012

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal house fire in Co Kerry over 10 years ago.
A man and his five-year-old daughter died following the fire at a property at Killeen Heights in Tralee on 12 May 2012.
Gardaí this morning arrested two men, both in their 40s, in relation to the investigation.
Both men are currently being detained under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney garda stations.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in June 2022. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Investigations are ongoing.
