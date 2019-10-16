This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Gardaí investigating the 2015 murder of Peter Murphy arrest two men in their 20s

The body of Peter Murphy was discovered by his landlord in his rented house in February 2015.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 3:40 PM
Peter Murphy
Image: Garda Press Office
Peter Murphy
Peter Murphy
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the murder of a man in Co Cork in 2015 have arrested two men in their 20s today. 

The body of Peter Murphy, aged 37, was discovered by his landlord in his rented house in Shanavoher, Bweeng, on Saturday, 7 February 2015 at 1pm.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Cork University Hospital by the assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster and established that Murphy had died from injuries inflicted as a result of an assault.

Peter Murphy was last seen alive at his home at Shanavoher on Thursday 5 February at approximately 2.30pm.

Today, gardaí investigating the murder arrested two men in their 20s in Co Cork.

Both men are currently detained at Mallow Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Speaking at Mallow Garda Station today, Superintendent William Duane said: “Gardaí continue to investigate the murder of Peter Murphy at his home in Shanavoher. 

“We would like to thank the members of the community for their assistance to date but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

