Four people arrested amid further protests over policing of Sarah Everard vigil

Police urged the public to think carefully before any more protests.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 9:15 AM
Demonstrators on Westminster Bridge, central London
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and two received fixed penalty notices amid further protests over the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil in central London.

Demonstrators again took to the streets of the capital yesterday afternoon and evening to continue to protest over the police’s handling of the vigil as well as over the Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The Metropolitan Police said it had “maintained an appropriate policing plan” during the protest action around Parliament Square, Trafalgar Square and parts of the West End.

Protesters blocked “a number of roads” and caused traffic disruption, the force added.

Many protesters chose to leave the area when encouraged to do so by officers, but others remained in the Westminster area, the Met added.

Temporary Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said: “Whilst I understand why people feel the need to express their views at this time, we must remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, and that there is the constant risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

“Our officers were once again out on the streets, with the primary role of trying to ensure people’s safety during this health crisis.

“Despite many people adhering to officers’ instructions to leave the area and go home, we had to take some enforcement action as the evening progressed.

“Three people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the Health Protection Regulations.

“Two remain in custody and the third was released after being issued with a fixed penalty notice.

“A fourth person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and remains in custody.

“In addition to the arrests, two people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

“We will continue to review how we police events such as this and I would urge people to think carefully before joining any future protests.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie