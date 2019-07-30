This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
13-year-old boy with cerebral palsy awarded €15 million over injuries at birth

Arron O’Keeffe’s family said that this wasn’t “a lottery win” for him, and that the money will go towards caring for their son.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4746408
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A SETTLEMENT OF €15 million has been awarded to the family of 13-year-old Arron O’Keeffe, who has cerebral palsy following injuries at birth.

The case was taken by Arron’s mother against the HSE; a settlement was reached before the trial date, meaning the family avoided the “stress and worry” of it reaching the courts. 

Arron was previously awarded €1.6 million, and a further €1 million between the 2015 and 2017 hearings, bringing the total amount awarded to him to €17.6 million.

In a statement released this afternoon following the settlement, the family said that this was “the end of a 13-year ordeal for us”.

“…but we would hand this €15 million and the earlier settlements back in a heartbeat, if it were possible for Arron to get back what was taken from him in those hours before his birth.

We think it is important for people to understand that this settlement is not some kind of lottery win for Arron, all of this money will be badly needed so that Arron can live as normal life as possible for rest of his life.

The family said that the money would go towards giving Arron the care, treatment and therapy he will need over the coming years.

Arron has always had a happy, smiling face, even from birth, with a twinkle in his eye and no matter what pain and suffering he has been going through over the past 13 years, he always came back with that special smile that would light up a room.

The family thanked Arron’s legal team, his medical team, his close family and friends and the Jack and Jill organisation. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

