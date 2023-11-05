Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 5 November 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Steph Catley celebrates her goal with Katie McCabe and other Arsenal team-mates.
WSL
Katie McCabe helps Arsenal to big win over Man City as title race heats up
The Ireland captain was making her 200th appearance for the club.
1.4k
1
30 minutes ago

KATIE MCCABE HELPED Arsenal to a crucial 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Women’s Super League title race this afternoon.

The Ireland captain, making her 200th appearance for the club, was involved in Stina Blackstenius’ late winner at Meadow Park.

Steph Catley opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute with an excellent finish, before City goalkeeper Khiara Keating saved a Kim Little penalty to prevent them from doubling their lead.

Chloe Kelly eventually got the visitors back on level terms in the 72nd minute, teeing up a grandstand finish. It came when a brilliant McCabe up-field ball and a Keating error combined to send substitute Blackstenius clear for an 87th minute winner.

More to follow. 

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     