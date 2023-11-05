Katie McCabe helps Arsenal to big win over Man City as title race heats up

KATIE MCCABE HELPED Arsenal to a crucial 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Women’s Super League title race this afternoon.

The Ireland captain, making her 200th appearance for the club, was involved in Stina Blackstenius’ late winner at Meadow Park.

Steph Catley opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute with an excellent finish, before City goalkeeper Khiara Keating saved a Kim Little penalty to prevent them from doubling their lead.

Advertisement

Chloe Kelly eventually got the visitors back on level terms in the 72nd minute, teeing up a grandstand finish. It came when a brilliant McCabe up-field ball and a Keating error combined to send substitute Blackstenius clear for an 87th minute winner.

More to follow.

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.