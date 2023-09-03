Sensational finish as last-gasp Arsenal goals stun Man United

DECLAN RICE and Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal to a stunning 3-1 stoppage-time victory against Manchester United as a thrill-a-minute clash came to an unforgettable conclusion.

Last year’s Premier League runners-up hosted the side that finished third on Sunday afternoon as these teams looked to kick on from more unconvincing starts than their respective points tallies suggested.

Marcus Rashford brilliantly put Erik ten Hag’s United ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium, only for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to impressively level 110 seconds later.

Advertisement

The match looked set to end in an absorbing draw after a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz was overturned following a pitchside review before the VAR ruled out substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s late winner for narrowly straying offside.

United’s wholehearted celebrations were cut short and there was still time for more drama in a jaw-dropping ending.

A deep corner found Rice who slammed home his first Arsenal goal off the heel of Jonny Evans in the sixth minute of stoppage time, before substitute Jesus coolly added gloss for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s action, Liverpool clinically dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield, while Crystal Palace edged out over Wolves 3-2.

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie