Investigation launched into suspected arson attack on caravan in Derry

POLICE IN DERRY are appealing for more information into a suspected arson attack on a Caravan in near Waterside, Co Derry earlier this morning that caused extensive damage to a nearby car and oil tank.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers came across a caravan on fire around 5.20am this morning while patrolling the area on Stradowen Drive, just outside of Derry City.

The PSNI has now launched an investigation into the incident as detectives from Strand Road criminal investigation branch are treating the fire as arson.

A small number of homes close to the blaze were evacuated and there was no one inside the caravan or injured during the incident. The Northern Irish Fire Service extinguished the fire.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said it was fortunate that the fire did not spread further and that no one was injured – given the close proximity from where the caravan was parked to the rest of the homes in the area.

Ballentine added: “Our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries, and we’re appealing to anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious around 5am to 5.20am, to get in touch with us.”

Ballentine and PSNI are requested that anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident report it to Strand Road criminal investigation branch or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.