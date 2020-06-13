Teenager arrested over suspected arson attack in Dundalk

A MALE TEENAGER has been been arrested over a suspected arson attack at a house in Co Louth last weekend.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at a house in Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate, Dundalk, late last Sunday night, 7 June.
The teenager is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.
