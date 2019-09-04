Man (20s) arrested following suspected arson attack outside Dundalk Garda Station

A MAN HAS been arrested following a suspected arson attack outside a garda station in Co Louth last night.

The incident happened outside Dundalk Garda Station at approximately 11.10pm.

Two garda members were leaving the station when they witnessed two men in dark clothing at the rear of a garda patrol car.

Both men ran from the scene.

Gardaí arrested one man aged in his 20s. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.