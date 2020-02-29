This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Anger and devastation after arson attack on new disability centre in Derry

The PSNI has said the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 12:52 PM
23 minutes ago 1,650 Views 3 Comments
Scene of the break-in this morning.
Image: Twitter/KarenMullan
Image: Twitter/KarenMullan

THE COMMUNITY IN the Foyle Road area said to be devastated after an arson attack at a newly opened centre for disability centre in Derry

Police have said that at about 7.10am this morning the premises was broken into and two fires were seen in the kitchen and under the stairs.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fires. No one was inside the property at the time of the incident.

The PSNI has said the incident at the at the North West Learning Disability Centre is being treated as deliberate ignition.

Disability charity Destined operates out of the building. 

PastedImage-54682 Source: Twitter/KarenMullan

Local Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan visited the scene this morning and said that the community is devastated by the incident.

“Angry this morning to visit Destined after a break in & fire in their new building. Also wrecked the brand new kitchen,” she tweeted.

The PSNI is urging anyone who may have information to contact them, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity.

