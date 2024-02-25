Advertisement
Emergency services on Grand Parade this evening.
Arson Attacks

Series of arson incidents took place in Cork city centre retailers today

Gardaí said that no one was injured in the fires, and that no injuries have been reported.
28 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND FIRE BRIGADE personnel responded to a series of arson incidents at retail premises located in Cork city centre this evening. 

It’s understood that four major retailers were each targeted in the incidents, with a lit firelog being hurled into one shop, and a rack of clothes being set alight in another. 

At this time, it’s understood that none of the fires spread, and that each incident was quickly brought under control. 

Cork City Fire Brigade personnel were present on Patrick Street and in the Cornmarket Street areas in the city earlier today, dealing incidents in retailers including Life Style Sports, Boots and Lidl.

A garda spokesperson said that they are investigating a number of incidents “criminal damage by fire” that occurred at retail premises in Cork city today. 

“No serious damage and no injuries have been reported at this time,” a spokesperson added.

