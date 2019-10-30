Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of arson after garda station fire in Monaghan

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a garda station in the early hours of Monday morning.

The fire occurred at Emyvale Garda Station in Monaghan, and officers investigating the incident have subsequently carried out a number of searches.

Two searches took place today in Emyvale, and a further search took place in Letterkenny in Donegal.

The man in his 30s was detained in Donegal and is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is set to be interviewed by the investigation team from Monaghan.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses who have may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 3am and 5.30am on Monday morning to come forward.

They are also appealing for any motorists with dash cam footage to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 772 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.