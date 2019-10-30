This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of arson after garda station fire in Monaghan

Officers investigating the fire have conducted a number of searches in Monaghan and Donegal.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 10:26 PM
9 minutes ago 551 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4873036
Emyvale Garda Station
Image: Google Street View
Emyvale Garda Station
Emyvale Garda Station
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a garda station in the early hours of Monday morning. 

The fire occurred at Emyvale Garda Station in Monaghan, and officers investigating the incident have subsequently carried out a number of searches.

Two searches took place today in Emyvale, and a further search took place in Letterkenny in Donegal.

The man in his 30s was detained in Donegal and is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He is set to be interviewed by the investigation team from Monaghan. 

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses who have may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 3am and 5.30am on Monday morning to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any motorists with dash cam footage to contact gardaí. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 772 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie