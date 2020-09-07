This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Art Attack presenter denies he is Banksy after being 'inundated' with queries

A rumour on social media suggested Banksy’s art had popped up in locations where Neil Buchanan had performed music.

By Press Association Monday 7 Sep 2020, 9:28 PM
FORMER ART ATTACK presenter Neil Buchanan has denied he is mystery artist Banksy after a social media rumour gained traction.

The rumour, which did the rounds on Twitter, suggested Banksy’s art had popped up in locations where Buchanan had performed music.

“Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy,” a statement on the artist’s website read.

“We have been inundated with inquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story,” it said.

“Unfortunately this website does not have the infrastructure to answer all these inquiries individually, however we can confirm that there is no truth in the rumour whatsoever.

“Neil spent lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is now preparing to launch his new art collection in 2021.”

Buchanan became a familiar face in many households in the UK and Ireland between 1990 and 2007 through his role on ITV’s Art Attack.

Many will remember him for giant works of art which he would put together using everyday items.

Banksy, meanwhile, recently sprayed the inside of a London Underground train carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus, before it was removed by Transport for London.

