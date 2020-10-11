#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

Work from some of the world's most renowned artists to go on display in Dublin

Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst are among the artists whose work visitors will be able to enjoy.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 5,184 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229957
Oliver Gormley, managing director of Gormleys Contemporary, at the new gallery at Dublin’s South Frederick Street
Image: Conor McCabe Photography/PA Images
Oliver Gormley, managing director of Gormleys Contemporary, at the new gallery at Dublin’s South Frederick Street
Oliver Gormley, managing director of Gormleys Contemporary, at the new gallery at Dublin’s South Frederick Street
Image: Conor McCabe Photography/PA Images

WORKS BY SOME of the world’s most renowned contemporary artists are set to go on permanent display for the first time in the Irish capital.

Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst are among the artists whose work visitors will be able to enjoy with the opening of a dedicated contemporary gallery in central Dublin.

Gormleys Contemporary will also feature works by other international stars such as Grayson Perry, Ian Davenport, Roy Liechtenstein and Keith Haring.

Managing director Oliver Gormley said he wants to provide a permanent place for the viewing and purchasing of world class art.

He said artworks are still increasing in value despite the financial chaos associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The contemporary art market comprising artists such as Banksy, Warhol, Hirst and others is very strong with Warhol’s pieces, for example, increasing in value by an average of 5-10% per year over the last 30 years,” he said.

“Banksy’s work is a superb investment. As an example, we sold a signed Girl With A Balloon for €160,000 in 2017, and one from the same edition sold at auction this month for €477,000.

“Similarly, we sold an unsigned Flying Copper in the same year for €8,600 and one from the same edition reached €82,300 at auction last week – increasing by almost 900%.

“Like commodities such as gold, the market for high-end contemporary art has increased in value during the current crisis.”

The gallery is also opening a permanent sculpture garden featuring 30 pieces including top artists such as Patrick O’Reilly, Bob Quinn, Ian Pollock, Anthony Scott, Eamonn Ceannt and Sandra Bell.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gormley added: “I am fascinated by the emotional connection between art and how people view it.

“The thing I love about it is that you can be standing talking to a millionaire or a pauper looking at a piece of art and have the same conversation.”

The exhibition can be found above Gormleys Fine Art on South Frederick Street.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie