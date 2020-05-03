This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 May, 2020
Man (50s) hospitalised with head injuries following assault in Artane

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s at the scene.

By Adam Daly Sunday 3 May 2020, 7:56 AM
45 minutes ago 3,328 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090637
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man at an apartment complex in Artane, north Dublin last night. 

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, suffered head injuries during the assault that occurred in the Kilmore Road area shortly before midnight. 

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as non-life threatening at present.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination later today, gardaí said.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Coolock Garda Station. 

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses who may have information to contact them at Coolcok Garda Station on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

