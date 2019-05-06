Artists say they're losing their studios and spaces as commercial development surges in Dublin

AS COMMERCIAL REDEVELOPMENT ramps up across Dublin, artist studios and creative community spaces are at risk of closing down due to increased costs.

Last year saw the closing down of the Ranelagh Arts Centre and several markets like the Dublin Flea, The New Market Collective and the Grand Social’s Halfpenny Market that help developing artists create and sell their wares.

Patrick Costello, a Green Party councillor, worries Dublin could risk losing its deep-rooted cultural authenticity if commercial redevelopment is given precedence over affordable spaces for artists and exhibitions.

We spoke to artist Nastasha Conway and Mart Gallery and Studio co-director Matthew Nevin about what losing these spaces could mean for creative culture in Ireland.

Both made the point that the homeless crisis is the pressing issue, but that for an arts culture to thrive, creative spaces are necessary.

Watch the video for our full report.