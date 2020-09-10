Martin announces establishment of arts and culture recovery taskforce

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF a new taskforce for the recovery of the arts and culture sector has been announced by Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin.

The taskforce, under the chair of Clare Duignan, will prepare a report for the Minister including a set of recommendations on how best the arts and culture sector can adapt and recover from the unprecedented damage arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector includes culture, the arts, the audiovisual industry and the live entertainment industry.

The taskforce will:

adopt a solution-focused approach

seek sector-specific expert input and consult with stakeholders inviting proposals for its consideration

invite additional individuals or expertise to attend meetings on an ad hoc basis, as it deems necessary

focus on providing intelligence and recommendations for an expected on-going and varying impact of COVID-19 restrictions

identify immediate and medium term goals for recovery and sustainability in the sector

identify possible policy initiatives or impediments to a robust sustainable recovery in the sector

recommend whole of government policy initiatives and actions to support the sector

It will report to Minister Martin by 31 October in order to provide the government with an action plan for the sector.

“The performing arts and live entertainment sector shut down early and it will be among the last sectors to re-open fully. The negative impact on the arts, culture and live entertainment has been well established and quantified over the past five months in research undertaken by the Arts Council and by my Department,” Minister Martin said.

“Given that the financial and overall detrimental impact of the crisis on the sector is well established, the taskforce will propose a suite of solutions and actions to ensure the long-term sustainability and health of the sector,” she said.