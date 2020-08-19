This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 August, 2020
New restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings won't apply to cinemas and theatres, Dept clarifies

The government yesterday announced that outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 11,695 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180589
Image: Shutterstock/ImageFlow
Image: Shutterstock/ImageFlow

THE NATIONAL CAMPAIGN for the Arts has welcomed clarification from the government that new Covid-19 restrictions announced yesterday will not apply to arts events. 

However, the campaign said a number of events were cancelled since last night as organisers awaited clarification from the government. 

The government yesterday announced that outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people, with restaurants and cafes, including pubs operating as restaurants remaining open, but with mandatory restrictions on closing times of 11.30pm. No clarification was provided in relation to arts events. 

The campaign said that the arts continues to be “side-lined” when announcements are being made, which it claims “further erodes confidence, goodwill and security”. 

The Department of Culture this afternoon confirmed on social media that cinemas, galleries and theatres can continue to operate under existing limits of 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, where appropriate physical distancing can continue to be maintained.

“Businesses/services such as cinemas, galleries, theatres etc are deemed to be controlled environments, with appropriate protective measures in place which as physical distancing between people,” the Department tweeted. 

“These venues can continue to operate under existing limits where appropriate physical distancing can continue to be maintained. Individual groupings attending these venues must be limited to six people from no more than three households,” it said. 

“Similarly, outdoor arts events which take place in venues which allow for a controlled environment where social distancing can be ensured can also proceed on the basis of existing limits,” it added. 

