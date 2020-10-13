Arts sector: €50m support for live events announced in Budget 2021

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced €50 million in support for live entertainment after the sector was heavily disrupted by Covid-19.

This measure was announced by the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath as part of the 2021 Budget detailed this afternoon.

The €17.75 billion package is the biggest Budget in the history of the State.

As part of this, Arts Council funding will be increased to €130 million, a €50 million increase on last year.

McGrath said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on arts, cultural and sporting activities.

“The spaces that brought us together, often in celebration of some of our most talented people, for now, lie empty and silent.”

The minister said the government must ensure the thousands of people working in these industries are supported.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe further announced a new scheme to provide targeted support for businesses which have been majorly impacted or temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The scheme will help assist these affected businesses. It will generally operate when restrictions at Level 3 or higher are in place. It will cease when restrictions are lifted.

The sectors included in this scheme are accommodation, food, the arts, recreation and entertainment.

If the government decides to move to a higher level of restrictions, then it may qualify other sectors