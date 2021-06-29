#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 29 June 2021
'Pass Freely': New Dublin street art honours lives lost to Covid-19

The mural was created by renowned street artist Asbestos.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 9:49 PM
Pass Freely is a giant mural by Asbestos in collaboration with the Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE HUGH LANE Gallery in Dublin city has collaborated with renowned street artist Asbestos to install a mural paying tribute to people in Ireland who died from Covid-19.

The ‘Pass Freely’ mural includes a figure made of painted burnt matches – each match represents a person who has died from the virus.

During its lifetime the mural will be updated with more matches until the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

The hoarding also features a quote from Joseph Beuys’ 1974 book, The Secret Block for a Secret Person in Ireland: “pass freely from one level of existence to another”.

The mural is located on the side wall of the AIB building at 40 O’Connell street, a five-minute walk from the Hugh Lane Gallery. It will be on display until the end of the year.

An associated public series of talks and events will take place throughout 2021 exploring street art and Beuys.

Asbestos said each match on the mural “represents the life of a person who has passed away in Ireland during the Covid pandemic, each extinguished at a different stage of existence. Each life cut short, along with their hopes, ambitions and the memories”.

Órla Ryan
