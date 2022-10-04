Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 4 October 2022
The Justice Minister wants to know why ASBOs are used more in some areas than in others

McEntee asked Harris to undertake a review of the legislation around Asbos.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,907 Views 12 Comments
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has asked the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to examine the use of anti-social behaviour orders (Asbos) to ensure they are “as effective as possible”.

McEntee said she asked Harris to examine the structure behind the Asbos system, including the legislation that was used to introduce the orders back in 2006.

An Asbo is a civil order that can be made against a person who has shown to have engaged in anti-social behaviour, including harassment and persistent intimidation.

Under the current legislation, a Garda superintendent can apply to a district court to implement an Asbo that prevents a person from doing anything that is specified within the order.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, McEntee said that Asbos are used more frequently in some parts of the country compared to others and she wants to get more information on why that’s the case.

“What I’ve noticed in my engagement across the country and talking to different gardaí, is that anti-social behavior orders or even the pre-warnings are used more frequently in some areas than others. I want to know why is that,” said McEntee.

McEntee said that she wants the Commissioner to “look at the system as a whole”, adding that Harris was willing and eager to examine the system.

In particular, McEntee mentioned how Asbos link in with the Garda diversion programmes, which seek to move young people away from anti-social behaviour.

“One issue that’s arisen recently, even in my conversations with the community in Cherry Orchard, is that where you are the early stages where you’re engaging with family or guardians, do we need to make sure we have greater levels of youth diversion programs that engage and support families as well as just the young person as well,” said McEntee.

