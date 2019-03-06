This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Record numbers' attend Ash Wednesday drive thru in Galway church

Meanwhile, Archbishop Eamon Martin has launched a Twitter and Instagram campaign for Lent.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 7,425 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4527835
Image: Shutterstock/iweta0077
Image: Shutterstock/iweta0077

A CHURCH IN Galway that offers a “drive thru” service for people to get their ashes on Ash Wednesday has said that it’s had record numbers of attendees this year.

The innovative service at St Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy aims to cater for people who are too busy to stop in. The aim is that they would get their ashes on their morning run, as the service is offered from 8am to 9.30am.

This is the second year the service has been on offer. The church said on its Facebook that this year it received “record numbers” attending.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Eamon Martin today launched a Twitter and Instagram #LiveLent initiative, for Lent 2019.

The initiative will involve short daily suggestions on Twitter and Instagram based on the Pope’s Lenten message. These will include suggestions on fasting, “eg, fasting from gossip, fasting from negativity online, and giving up certain foods for Lent”; and suggestions of charitable acts.

The Archbishop encouraged others taking part in Lent to share their progress online.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    61,379  57
    2
    		Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    51,011  142
    3
    		Limerick man drowned after getting 'snagged' on car while swimming
    39,468  2
    Fora
    1
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    710  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    329  0
    3
    		'If you're negotiating a deal, never show weakness - be strong and carry it through'
    283  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    94,725  77
    2
    		'Hunted' Ireland struggling with expectation of being top dogs - Hansen
    27,505  35
    3
    		Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    25,918  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ryan Tubridy, Louis Theroux and countless others will stop playing Michael Jackson's music now, but will you?
    10,534  1
    2
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    7,616  1
    3
    		All of the highlights from the return of Derry Girls and how the show was received by both fans and critics
    6,925  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    Dr Harty Cup champions fall behind in injury-time, then hit winning goal and reach All-Ireland semi-final
    HOUSING
    Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'
    Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie