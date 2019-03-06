'Record numbers' attend Ash Wednesday drive thru in Galway church

A CHURCH IN Galway that offers a “drive thru” service for people to get their ashes on Ash Wednesday has said that it’s had record numbers of attendees this year.

The innovative service at St Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy aims to cater for people who are too busy to stop in. The aim is that they would get their ashes on their morning run, as the service is offered from 8am to 9.30am.

This is the second year the service has been on offer. The church said on its Facebook that this year it received “record numbers” attending.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Eamon Martin today launched a Twitter and Instagram #LiveLent initiative, for Lent 2019.

The initiative will involve short daily suggestions on Twitter and Instagram based on the Pope’s Lenten message. These will include suggestions on fasting, “eg, fasting from gossip, fasting from negativity online, and giving up certain foods for Lent”; and suggestions of charitable acts.

The Archbishop encouraged others taking part in Lent to share their progress online.