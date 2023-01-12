'Forever my soulmate': Partner of Ashling Murphy pays tribute a year on from her death

ASHLING MURPHY’S BOYFRIEND has paid a heartfelt tribute to her on the first anniversary of her death.

The 23-year-old teacher was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal in Tullamore one year ago today.

The news of her death sparked an outpouring of grief and anger across the entire country, but her loss was most keenly felt by those close to her.

Her boyfriend Ryan Casey said that Ashling made him the person he is today.

“Time can move at a pace which can be impossible to comprehend but one thing for sure is no matter how fast time may pass, there isn’t a single second that goes by where my heart doesn’t ache for you.

”There’s a saying that goes…“You don’t know what you have until you lose it”…but the reality is, we both knew exactly what we had, exactly what we wanted, it’s just we never thought we’d lose it,” he said.

“You are the one who has made me the person I am today, the only reason I get out of bed every morning, the only reason I got through graduation, the only reason I’ve continued on and started my working career.

Advertisement

“Everything I have done and everything that I do is completely for you. I Love and miss you so much Ash. Forever my soulmate,” he added.

His message was posted on the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund’s social media.

The fund, established by Ashling’s loved ones, contributes to the development of traditional Irish arts, culture and heritage for young people.

The Murphy family also issued a statement to mark the anniversary of Ashling’s death.

“The endless support received from many individuals, groups and organisations that Ashling was strongly a part of during her short 23 years was truly amazing,” they said.

”Ashling was fully committed to everything she put her hand to, she was highly motivated and always believed in following her dreams” the statement added.

“Ashling’s parents, Raymond and Kathleen, are so grateful to everyone who continues to remember Ashling for who she really was by carrying on the great legacies she left behind. Ashling’s name will live on forever,” their statement added.

The Murphy family has requested privacy as they continue to grieve, and they have also requested that the privacy of their extended family and friends be respected today as well as they remember their loved one.

You can read more about the impact of Ashling’s death on efforts to combat violence against women in Ireland here.