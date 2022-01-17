Ashling Murphy: More searches in Tullamore as results of 'crucial' DNA testing awaited

GARDAÍ ARE TODAY expected to search a bottle bank close to where Ashling Murphy was killed in Tullamore as part of their investigations into her murder.

The bottle bank, which is located across the canal bank from where the primary school teacher was murdered, was sealed off by officers yesterday.

Advertisement

Specialist Garda teams are expected to carry out their investigations there today.

Gardaí currently have a new person of interest in the case. He is being treated in a Dublin hospital.

Officers have also seized electronic devices believed to belong to the man and forensic teams are working their way through those in a bid to track down evidence which might link him to the scene at the time.

Forensic teams are now awaiting the opportunity to test the man’s DNA against DNA samples taken as part of the investigation. Ashling is thought to have fought back against her attacker, who is believed to have been left bloodied by her attempts to stop the attack.

Well placed sources have described this evidence as crucial to the Garda investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ashling’s funeral mass will take place tomorrow at 11am at St Brigid’s Church in Mount Bolus, followed by her burial at Lowertown Cemetery.

Vigils in her memory took place for a fourth night last night at various locations across Ireland.