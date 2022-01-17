#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -2°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Vigils continue across Ireland and world in memory of Ashling Murphy

The funeral mass for the 23-year-old school teacher will take place at 11am tomorrow.

By Adam Daly Monday 17 Jan 2022, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 5,779 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5656714
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

VIGILS IN MEMORY of Ashling Murphy took place for a fourth evening yesterday as the investigation into the murder of the 23-year-old teacher continues.

Gardaí spoke with a person of interest over the weekend as part of the investigation into Ashling’s killing which sent shockwaves through the country.

Tens of thousands of people attended vigils and memorials in recent days to remember Ashling, with hundreds gathering around the country and world again yesterday.

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan was among those gathered in Ashling’s memory at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim.

Paying tribute to the 23-year-old who was killed as she was out for a run by the canal in Tullamore on Wednesday, Givan tweeted:

“A daughter, sister & friend with so much to give taken so cruelly from us.”

bantry-west-cork-ireland-16th-jan-2022-between-400-500-people-gathered-in-bantry-this-afternoon-to-hold-a-vigil-and-a-walk-in-memory-of-ashling-murphy-a-5-minute-silence-was-held-at-the-abbey-gr Bantry, West Cork, Source: Alamy Stock Photo

In Bantry, West Cork between 400-500 people held a vigil and a walk in Ashling’s memory. A 5-minute silence was also held at the Abbey graveyard after attendees walked there from the Square in Bantry.

Elsewhere in Ireland, vigils were held in Kenmare, Co Kerry, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, and Athboy, Co Meath.

Irish diaspora in Calgary, Canada gathered to remember Ashling by the bank’s of the Bow river Sunday, while Manchester, England saw a musical tribute to the gifted traditional musician.

The vigils come amid widespread calls for an end to violence against women. On Sunday, Helen McEntee said that a new Government strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence will be published by the beginning of March.

It would, the Justice Minister said, take a “zero-tolerance” approach to violence against women.

Over the weekend, gardaí spoke with a person of interest in the investigation. The man, who remains at a hospital in the east of the country for treatment of injuries, has not been arrested at this stage in the probe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As the investigation continues, gardaí believe that the development of DNA profiles will form an integral part of the search for Ms Murphy’s killer.

The man being treated in hospital is to remain under observation by gardaí, and it’s understood he was asked yesterday about his movements around Tullamore.

Ashling’s funeral mass is set to take place tomorrow at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, followed by her burial at Lowertown Cemetery.

A live stream of the service will be available on Memorial Lane, while messages of condolences can be left for Ashling’s family on RIP.ie or on Lawless Funerals.

With reporting from Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie