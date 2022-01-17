Vigils continue across Ireland and world in memory of Ashling Murphy

VIGILS IN MEMORY of Ashling Murphy took place for a fourth evening yesterday as the investigation into the murder of the 23-year-old teacher continues.

Gardaí spoke with a person of interest over the weekend as part of the investigation into Ashling’s killing which sent shockwaves through the country.

Tens of thousands of people attended vigils and memorials in recent days to remember Ashling, with hundreds gathering around the country and world again yesterday.

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan was among those gathered in Ashling’s memory at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim.

Paying tribute to the 23-year-old who was killed as she was out for a run by the canal in Tullamore on Wednesday, Givan tweeted:

“A daughter, sister & friend with so much to give taken so cruelly from us.”

Advertisement

Bantry, West Cork, Source: Alamy Stock Photo

In Bantry, West Cork between 400-500 people held a vigil and a walk in Ashling’s memory. A 5-minute silence was also held at the Abbey graveyard after attendees walked there from the Square in Bantry.

Elsewhere in Ireland, vigils were held in Kenmare, Co Kerry, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, and Athboy, Co Meath.

Irish diaspora in Calgary, Canada gathered to remember Ashling by the bank’s of the Bow river Sunday, while Manchester, England saw a musical tribute to the gifted traditional musician.

The vigils come amid widespread calls for an end to violence against women. On Sunday, Helen McEntee said that a new Government strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence will be published by the beginning of March.

It would, the Justice Minister said, take a “zero-tolerance” approach to violence against women.

A moving vigil in Calgary today in memory of Aishling Murphy. May she Rest In Peace. #AshlingMurphy #shewasgoingforarun pic.twitter.com/CIADnNtpCK — Laureen Regan 🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@LaureenRegan) January 16, 2022

Over the weekend, gardaí spoke with a person of interest in the investigation. The man, who remains at a hospital in the east of the country for treatment of injuries, has not been arrested at this stage in the probe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As the investigation continues, gardaí believe that the development of DNA profiles will form an integral part of the search for Ms Murphy’s killer.

The man being treated in hospital is to remain under observation by gardaí, and it’s understood he was asked yesterday about his movements around Tullamore.

Ashling’s funeral mass is set to take place tomorrow at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, followed by her burial at Lowertown Cemetery.

A live stream of the service will be available on Memorial Lane, while messages of condolences can be left for Ashling’s family on RIP.ie or on Lawless Funerals.

With reporting from Press Association.