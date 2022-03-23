#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

Efforts should be made to expedite the book of evidence in Ashling Murphy murder case, judge says

Jozef Puska faced his sixth hearing at Cloverhill District Court today.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 1:37 PM
35 minutes ago 2,972 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5718835
Jozef Puska (31) outside Tullamore Court House in late January.
Image: PA
Jozef Puska (31) outside Tullamore Court House in late January.
Jozef Puska (31) outside Tullamore Court House in late January.
Image: PA

A MAN CHARGED with murdering teacher Ashling Murphy has been remanded in continuing custody pending preparation of the book of evidence for his trial.

Jozef Puska, 31, with an address of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, was initially held following a hearing on 19 January.

He is accused of killing the 23-year-old primary school teacher who was attacked after she went for a run along the Grand Canal near Tullamore on 12 January.

The Slovakian national faced his sixth hearing at Cloverhill District Court today.

Mr Puska appeared before Judge Victor Blake via video link.

Two weeks ago, the court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that he would face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

However, the prosecution’s book of evidence must be completed and served on him before being returned for trial to the higher court.

Court Garda sergeant Olwyn Murphy told Judge Blake the book wasn’t ready and “still in preparation”. Some reports were outstanding, she explained.

Asked by judge Blake to elaborate about the nature of the reports, the sergeant said she couldn’t yet.

Judge Blake said he would require better information on the next day.

The sergeant asked for a four-week adjournment, but defence counsel Sharon Rossiter said there was only consent to two weeks.

Judge Blake remarked that “every effort should be made to expedite the book of evidence”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He further remanded Mr Puska in custody to appear again on 6 April.

Dressed in a green T-shirt and grey tracksuit trousers, he listened with the help of an interpreter. However, he spoke to confirm his name and said “Okay” with a nod at the end of the hearing.

Earlier, the defence asked for an order that the book of evidence would be translated into Slovakian, but Judge Blake said it had to be ready first.

Detective Sergeant David Scahill gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Mr Puska’s first hearing on 19 January.

Detective Sergeant Scahill had said that when asked if he had anything to say in response to the charge, the accused replied: “No”.

The High Court only can consider a bail application in a murder case.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie