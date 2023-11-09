Jury resumes deliberations in trial of man accused of Ashling Murphy murder

THE JURY IN the trial of Jozef Puska, who denies murdering 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in January 2022, has recommenced its deliberations this morning.

The nine men and three women spent 25 minutes deliberating yesterday afternoon before they were sent home.

Having heard instructions from Mr Justice Tony Hunt, the jury requested a transcript of Mr Puska’s testimony to the court and a transcript of evidence from witness Jenna Stack, who was running along the canal and came across Mr Puska and Ms Murphy in the undergrowth by the side of the towpath.

The jury will also receive a transcript of the evidence of State Pathologist Dr SallyAnne Collis and witness Aoife Marron who was running with Ms Stack.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Hunt told the jury that their verdict must be unanimous and urged all 12 to look at the evidence in a “clear-eyed” manner.

He told them that if they are satisfied that there is no reasonable view of the case consistent with Mr Puska’s innocence then they must convict, but if the prosecution has not brought them beyond suspicion or probabilities, then they must acquit “in an equally unemotional” way.

Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January 2022.

The prosecution case is that Mr Puska murdered Ashling Murphy by stabbing her repeatedly in the neck.

With reporting by Mairead Maguire