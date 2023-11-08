Ashling Murphy trial: Judge to continue charge to the jury today before deliberations begin

THE JUDGE IN the trial of the man accused of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy will continue his charge to the jury today before deliberations begin.

Yesterday, Justice Tony Hunt began his charge to the jury by telling them that they will make their decision without sympathy and based only on the evidence they have heard in court.

Jozef Puska, aged 33, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ashling Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January 2022.

The prosecution case is that Puska murdered Ashling Murphy by stabbing her repeatedly in the neck.

In delivering her closing speech to the jury yesterday, Anne-Marie Lawlor SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions described Puska as an “inveterate liar” and said that she was reluctant to “give credence to a ludicrous, fabricated story” that she said had been told by the accused.

She said that following Puska’s evidence it “feels like we are through the looking glass in terms of foolishness” but, she said, foolishness suggests something benign “and there is nothing benign about these lies.

“These are contemptible lies to suggest he was trying to save Ashling Murphy when that is patently not what was happening.”

She pointed to evidence that Puska’s DNA was found under Murphy’s fingernails and reminded the jury that “Jozef Puska admitted that he killed Ashling Murphy” before he “pivoted” from that admission in his testimony before the court.

Lawlor said the accused had “spun you an absolute, unequivocal structure of lies and mistruths, some of which I say are absolutely foul and contemptible in their nature and he has done all that in the hope and belief, and I hope forlorn, foolish belief, that he will succeed”.

She said: “The only rational conclusion is that he murdered Ashling Murphy and there is no reasonable or rational doubt in that regard.”

Lawlor spent about 40 minutes addressing the jury before Michael Bowman SC, for the accused, began his address. Bowman told the jury that they should be careful in their approach to the case and how they interpret the evidence.

“It is not necessarily as straightforward as the prosecution says it is,” he said.

Bowman said the trial is “not about emotion, prejudice or sympathy and it is most certainly not about speculation.”

What happened to the victim was “without excuse, it is barbaric, it is horrible,” counsel said. Sympathy “naturally falls” with Ashling and her family who, Bowman said, have sat through the trial with “dignity and composure”.

He said that there is therefore a “danger” that “we all can fall into error”.

Bowman said there is medical evidence suggesting that the alleged confession made by Puska cannot be relied on and, he said, there is no evidence that his client’s DNA was under the victim’s fingernails because she scratched him.

Puska took the stand in his defence and told the jury that he was cycling along the canal when he was attacked and stabbed by a man he did not know who was wearing a covid mask.

He said he witnessed the same man stabbing Ashling and that after the man ran away, he tried to assist Murphy by pulling her scarf up around the wounds to her neck.

He said he then went into a neighbouring field where he fell unconscious for some hours before returning home.

With reporting by Eoin Reynolds