Dublin: 16°C Friday 6 August 2021
A vet, a dog pound owner and three staff charged with alleged animal cruelty at a Dublin pound

The charges arise out of a garda investigation into Ashton Pound, Castleknock, Dublin.

By Tom Tuite Friday 6 Aug 2021, 6:50 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A VET AND the owner of a Dublin dog pound along with three staff from the shelter are to face trial on animal cruelty charges.

The prosecution follows a Garda investigation into the treatment and deaths of dogs at Ashton Pound, River Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15 in July last year. It had operated a dog warden service for the greater Dublin area.

Five people were charged at the Bridewell Garda station in recent weeks and were granted bail. Their cases were listed for the first time at separate sittings of Dublin District Court today.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on court attendance they did not have to appear in person, but all five had legal representation present, Judge Brian O’Shea and Judge Conal Gibbons noted.

Veterinarian Sydney Nagle (62) with an address at the Oaks, Hollystown, Dublin 15 was charged with possessing a controlled drug Release, a pentobarbital sodium, at the dog pound on 14 July, 2020, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another in contravention of the misuse of drugs regulations and laws.

Nagle, of the Cara Veterinary Hospital, in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15 is also accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a male, fawn akita and a white male bichon freise, at the pound, on 24 July, contrary to section 12(1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

He is also charged with causing and permitting another person to kill a protected animal there on the same date.

The vet is also accused of failing to keep records of purchases and sales, quantities administered, batch numbers and serial numbers of prescriptions on 29 July, 2020. 

He was also charged with permitting a person to be in possession of an animal remedy designated for use by a veterinary practitioner only. 

David Stone, the owner of the pound, with an address at Hazelbrook, Loughlinstown, Ratoath, Co. Meath faces three charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

He is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the male, fawn coloured akita and the white male bichon freise, at the pound, on July 24 last year. Stone is also charged that he killed a protected animal or that he caused or permitted another person to kill a protected animal there on the same date.

Gordon Markey Quinn (22) from Nangle Court, Windtown, Navan, Co. Meath, and Tamara Philips (23) of Westway Rise, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and Raymond Connolly, 53, of Cladagh Green, Ballyfermot, Dublin, faces the same charges in relation to the akita and the bichon freise, as well as one for causing or permitting the killing of a protected animal on 24 July, 2020.

Connolly faces an additional charge for obstructing the investigation officer Garda Aine McQuillan at the dog pound four days later.

Court garda Sergeant Paul Keane told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. This means their cases will go before the Circuit Court, which, on conviction, has tougher sentencing powers. 

All five were ordered to appear at the District Court on 17 September next when they will be served with books of evidence and sent forward for trial.

Legal aid was granted to Gordon Markey Quinn and Tamara Philips following applications by their solicitors Eoghan O’Sullivan and Niall Walsh.

Tom Tuite

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie