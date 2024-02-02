Advertisement
Aslan performing in 2018 Alamy Stock Photo
New Beginnings

Aslan announce new singer, Lee Tomkins, and six new tour dates

Frontman Christy Dignam died aged 63 on 13 June last following a long period of illness.
14
5.7k
1 hour ago

IRISH BAND ASLAN have announced they will begin performing with a new singer, Lee Tomkins, following the death of frontman Christy Dignam last year. 

Dignam died aged 63 on 13 June last year following a long period of illness. 

The band released a statement today announcing they will begin performing with Lee Tomkins. 

“After 40 years of playing with our frontman Christy, we absolutely know it’s not the same and never will be but we want to continue playing our music and bringing our music to you,” the band said. 

“This is our way of letting our memories of over four decades live on and keeping Aslan alive within each of us and together and keeping our music alive for you all,” they said. 

The band said Tomkins has been a “huge support” to them. 

“We, as always, are so grateful for the love and support you have all shown us, through our difficult times and our good times,” they said. 

The band said they “truly hope” they make fans proud, adding that they are looking forward to bringing songs they have never performed live before. 

Aslan has today also announced a number of new tour dates. 

They will play the following: 

  • Cyprus Avenue, Cork – 22 March
  • The Haven Hotel, Waterford – 5 April
  • Crown Live, Wexford – 6 April
  • Dolans Warehouse, Limerick – 13 April
  • Monroes, Galway – 20 April
  • Whelans, Dublin – 25 April 

Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster. 

A major concert will also take place in Dublin later this year to celebrate the life and work of Christy. 

Christy Dignam: A Celebration will be held in Vicar Street on 3 May, and will feature a variety of top Irish artists performing songs Christy sang throughout his career up until his final album. 

Christy’s wife Kathryn, who is involved in organising the gig, said last year: “Christy loved Vicar Street. It was a place where he felt at home and where he could connect with his fans on a deep level.

“We are so grateful to everyone who is helping to make this celebration a reality.”

In a statement, the Aslan band members clarified that they are “not involved with the event”, referring to the tribute gig. 

“Christy’s family have organised it and we wish them well with the event held in his memory,” they added. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     