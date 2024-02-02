Aslan announce new singer, Lee Tomkins, and six new tour dates

IRISH BAND ASLAN have announced they will begin performing with a new singer, Lee Tomkins, following the death of frontman Christy Dignam last year.

Dignam died aged 63 on 13 June last year following a long period of illness.

The band released a statement today announcing they will begin performing with Lee Tomkins.

“After 40 years of playing with our frontman Christy, we absolutely know it’s not the same and never will be but we want to continue playing our music and bringing our music to you,” the band said.

“This is our way of letting our memories of over four decades live on and keeping Aslan alive within each of us and together and keeping our music alive for you all,” they said.

The band said Tomkins has been a “huge support” to them.

“We, as always, are so grateful for the love and support you have all shown us, through our difficult times and our good times,” they said.

The band said they “truly hope” they make fans proud, adding that they are looking forward to bringing songs they have never performed live before.

Aslan has today also announced a number of new tour dates.

They will play the following:

Cyprus Avenue, Cork – 22 March

The Haven Hotel, Waterford – 5 April

Crown Live, Wexford – 6 April

Dolans Warehouse, Limerick – 13 April

Monroes, Galway – 20 April

Whelans, Dublin – 25 April

Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

A major concert will also take place in Dublin later this year to celebrate the life and work of Christy.

Christy Dignam: A Celebration will be held in Vicar Street on 3 May, and will feature a variety of top Irish artists performing songs Christy sang throughout his career up until his final album.

Christy’s wife Kathryn, who is involved in organising the gig, said last year: “Christy loved Vicar Street. It was a place where he felt at home and where he could connect with his fans on a deep level.

“We are so grateful to everyone who is helping to make this celebration a reality.”

In a statement, the Aslan band members clarified that they are “not involved with the event”, referring to the tribute gig.

“Christy’s family have organised it and we wish them well with the event held in his memory,” they added.