Wednesday 20 January 2021
Julian Assange misses out on pardon from Donald Trump

Assange’s partner Stella Moris had previously urged Trump to pardon the Wikileaks founder.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 9:17 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

JULIAN ASSANGE IS not among a round of pardons which US President Donald Trump issued in his final hours in office.

President Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of 143 people early on Wednesday, just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Among the prominent names to have received a presidential pardon is Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, US rapper Lil Wayne and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy.

Assange’s supporters had hoped Trump would pardon the Wikileaks founder, however, he did not make the list.

Assange’s partner Stella Moris previously said: “I urge the (US) Department of Justice to drop the charges and the President of the United States to pardon Julian.”

Earlier this month, Assange won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail under strict conditions for fear he could abscond and deny prosecutors the chance to appeal.

The 49-year-old is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

The US Government has formally lodged an appeal against the decision to block Assange’s extradition.

