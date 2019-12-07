Man (20s) assaulted and robbed by group of men in early morning attack

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help following an assault on a man in his 20s in Cork overnight.

Shortly before 3am, a man in his 20s was walking on Pouladuff Road in Cork when he was assaulted by a group of men.

They stole his wallet and mobile phone and then fled the scene.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing or anyone who have witnessed the incident or may have been in the area between 2.30am and 3.15am this morning to contact them.

They are anxious to speak to a taxi driver that drove by he garage on Pouladuff Road and another man who was walking in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Bridewell Garda Station on 021 464 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.