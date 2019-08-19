Man released from custody as elderly man remains in critical condition after serious assault

A MAN HAS been released from custody after he was arrested following a serious assault on an elderly man in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Courtney Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3, at around 2am on Saturday morning.

The victim (70s) was rushed to the Mater Hospital in a critical condition. Gardaí said that his condition is now understood to be critical but stable.

The man who was arrested last night was released last night without charge. A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.