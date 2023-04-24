Man seriously injured after assault in Co Donegal

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IN his 20s has serious injuries following an assault that occurred in Co Donegal yesterday evening.
The incident took place at around 8.30pm in Glencolmcille.
The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment.
A garda investigation into the assault is ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site