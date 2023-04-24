Advertisement

Monday 24 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Google Maps. Letterkenny University Hospital.
# Assault
Man seriously injured after assault in Co Donegal
An investigation into the assault is ongoing.
1.9k
0
44 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 20s has serious injuries following an assault that occurred in Co Donegal yesterday evening. 

The incident took place at around 8.30pm in Glencolmcille. 

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment. 

A garda investigation into the assault is ongoing.

