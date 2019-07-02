This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man seriously assaulted after being attacked by topless man at O'Connell Bridge

The incident happened early on Saturday.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 6:16 PM
27 minutes ago 6,067 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707379
The incident happened at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock
The incident happened at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street.
The incident happened at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street.
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 20s suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted by a topless man beside O’Connell Bridge in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street at about 3.50 am on Saturday 29 June. 

Gardaí say the man was taken to St. James’ Hospital after the serious assault and the assailant left the scene after crossing O’Connell Bridge. 

The attacker then turned left down Bachelors Walk before turning up through a laneway. Gardaí say it is believed the assailant was not wearing a top at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious in the area at the time are being asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam footage after travelling in the area at the time to contact them. 

