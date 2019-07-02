Man seriously assaulted after being attacked by topless man at O'Connell Bridge

The incident happened at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street.

A MAN IN his 20s suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted by a topless man beside O’Connell Bridge in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street at about 3.50 am on Saturday 29 June.

Gardaí say the man was taken to St. James’ Hospital after the serious assault and the assailant left the scene after crossing O’Connell Bridge.

The attacker then turned left down Bachelors Walk before turning up through a laneway. Gardaí say it is believed the assailant was not wearing a top at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious in the area at the time are being asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam footage after travelling in the area at the time to contact them.