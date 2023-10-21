Gardaí investigating assault on woman near Dublin Airport

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault against a woman in Dublin yesterday morning.

The woman was discovered with serious injuries at around 8am yesterday morning at the R108 in Huntstown near Dublin Airport.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is receiving treatment. Her injuries are understood to not be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7.30am and 8.15am or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are asking those who may have video footage to come forward. Gardaí can be contacted at Dublin Airport Station on 01 666 4950.