Dublin: 5°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Man charged over serious assault at pub in Baldoyle

A man in his 50s sustained stab wounds in the assault.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 9:21 AM
A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear in court over a serious assault that occurred in Baldoyle, north Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the Elphin Bar on Baldoyle Road after the assault at around 1pm on Thursday.

A man in his 50s was injured and is understood to have sustained stab wounds.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is believed to have been a recent employee at the pub.

He was detained at Clontarf Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The injured man, who worked at the pub, was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie