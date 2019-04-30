This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí looking for attacker who removed items of his own clothing after seriously assaulting man in Dublin city

The injured man sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in St James’ Hospital.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 11,268 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4613674
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a serious assault that took place in the city centre on Friday night and left a man with life-threatening injuries. 

At about 10.25pm on Friday night, a 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted by a lone male on Prices Lane, Dublin 2.

The injured man sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in St James’ Hospital. 

The suspect made his way from Prices Lane and onto Aston Quay, near the junction with Bedford Row. 

Once there, gardaí said that he removed items of his clothing and appears to have lain down in the street. 

Gardaí said that his behaviour attracted public attention and they understand the man may have been recorded on mobile phones. 

Gardaí appealed to anyone who has mobile phone footage and to drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Pearse St Garda Station on 01-666 9012, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie