Gardaí looking for attacker who removed items of his own clothing after seriously assaulting man in Dublin city

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a serious assault that took place in the city centre on Friday night and left a man with life-threatening injuries.

At about 10.25pm on Friday night, a 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted by a lone male on Prices Lane, Dublin 2.

The injured man sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in St James’ Hospital.

The suspect made his way from Prices Lane and onto Aston Quay, near the junction with Bedford Row.

Once there, gardaí said that he removed items of his clothing and appears to have lain down in the street.

Gardaí said that his behaviour attracted public attention and they understand the man may have been recorded on mobile phones.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who has mobile phone footage and to drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Pearse St Garda Station on 01-666 9012, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.