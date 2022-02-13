Man in serious condition following assault in Dublin city centre

A MAN IS in a serious condition following an assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning.

It happened in the Upper Gardiner Street area, Dublin 1, gardaí said.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s and a woman in his 20s were arrested as part of this investigation. They are both currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Gardiner Street area, between 2:45am and 3:30am, Sunday 13th February, and has information about this incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”