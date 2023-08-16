Man hospitalised for serious injuries after assault in Dublin city centre

A MAN WAS rushed to hospital after an assault took place on Talbot Street in Dublin city this evening.

A Garda spokesperson said that Gardaí attended the scene of the incident.

A man in his 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital after emergency services arrived, to be treated for injuries that are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

The Garda spokesperson said that no further information is available on the incident at this time.

Advertisement