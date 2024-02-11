Man hospitalised following assault on Liffey Street early this morning

A MAN WAS hospitalised following an assault in Dublin City Centre in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the assault that occurred at a commercial premises on Liffey Street in the north inner city at about 12.40am this morning.

A man in his 20s – believed to be a tourist – was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor