Man (21) hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Meath

The incident happened at around 3am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 2:43 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A 21-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted in Navan, Co Meath in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened at approximately 3am on Watergate Street in the town.

The man received serious injuries and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

The scene of the incident has been preserved and a Garda Technical examination has taken place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am and who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

They have also asked any motorists who may have passed through Watergate Street around those times, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

