#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Man (50s) in serious condition after being attacked at his home in Kerry

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 5 Feb 2021, 11:58 AM
12 minutes ago 1,125 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346221
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an assault investigation after the discovery of a badly injured man at his rural home. 

The discovery was made at a property in Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, 20kms from Killarney, County Kerry on Thursday. It is believed the victim, who is in his 50s, suffered a severe beating.

A garda spokeswoman said that the man was brought to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition. 

“Gardaí in Rathmore are investigating an alleged assault that occurred yesterday afternoon, Thursday 4 February, 2021.

“At approximately 12.30pm. Gardaí were alerted to an injured man (early 50s) at his home in Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. The emergency services and Gardaí attended and the injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

“He remains in a serious condition but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Investigations ongoing,” the spokeswoman said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It is understood gardaí have spoken to locals in the hopes of finding witnesses to the attack and were continuing their investigation in the area today. 

It is understood the victim is originally from Killarney but is living in the area for the past number of years. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
oconnorniall78@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie