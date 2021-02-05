Man (50s) in serious condition after being attacked at his home in Kerry

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an assault investigation after the discovery of a badly injured man at his rural home.

The discovery was made at a property in Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, 20kms from Killarney, County Kerry on Thursday. It is believed the victim, who is in his 50s, suffered a severe beating.

A garda spokeswoman said that the man was brought to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

“Gardaí in Rathmore are investigating an alleged assault that occurred yesterday afternoon, Thursday 4 February, 2021.

“At approximately 12.30pm. Gardaí were alerted to an injured man (early 50s) at his home in Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. The emergency services and Gardaí attended and the injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

“He remains in a serious condition but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Investigations ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

It is understood gardaí have spoken to locals in the hopes of finding witnesses to the attack and were continuing their investigation in the area today.

It is understood the victim is originally from Killarney but is living in the area for the past number of years.