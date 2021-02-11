#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 February 2021
Gardaí launch assault investigation after two solicitors involved in 'scrap' near Dublin courts

It is understood two members of the legal profession had been arguing with each other over a professional matter and it became violent.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 6:55 PM
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault involving two solicitors which happened close to the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin city centre shortly after 11am today. 

It is understood two members of the legal profession had been arguing with each other over a professional matter and it became violent.

One of the men suffered facial injuries during the incident which was described by a security source as “a few digs” and a “small scrap”.

Gardai said that they have identified both parties involved.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí at the Bridewell have commenced an investigation following an alleged assault incident between two males on Wolfe Tone Quay, Dublin 7, shortly after 11am.

“One of the men involved sustained facial injuries in the incident. Investigating Gardaí have identified both parties involved and enquiries are ongoing.”

