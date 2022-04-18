#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 18 April 2022
Man released on bail after being charged with assault of tourist in Dublin

The 18-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on Easter Sunday.

By Tom Tuite Monday 18 Apr 2022, 3:20 PM
File photo. The corner of D'Olier Street and Fleet Street
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A YOUNG MAN charged with assault after an English tourist suffered severe injuries in Dublin city-centre at the weekend has been released on bail.

Garadaí arrested the 18-year-old yesterday on two counts of assault.

Shortly after 2.30am in the early hours of Easter Sunday, gardaí and emergency services attended an incident at D’Olier Street near the junction with Fleet Street.

A man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and was taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital.

His condition is understood to be critical.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested Stefan Bornac, 18, with an address at Woodlands Park, Naas, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí held him under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street Garda Station. and charged him at 5.24 pm yesterday with two counts of assault.

The teenager was held pending his appearance before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court today.

He is accused of assault causing harm to a tourist in his 20s and to a second named man at D’Olier Street on 17 April.

Garda Dabhach Dineen told the court that Bornac “made no reply to charge after caution,” and he was handed copies of the charges.

There was no objection to bail. Defence solicitor Stephan O’Mahony said bail terms had been agreed.

Judge Cronin noted that gardai must obtain the Director of Public Prosecutions’ directions in the case. The investigating officer asked for a six-week adjournment.

She remanded the accused, who did not address the court, on €500 bail to appear on 30 May.

She warned him that he must abide by conditions: reside at his current residence, notify of any address change, provide gardaí with his number and be contactable 24/7.

He had already surrendered his travel documents, but the judge ordered him not to apply for duplicate or other travel documents, and she told him he must remain in the jurisdiction and sign on every Saturday at Clane Garda station.

She granted legal aid after noting from the solicitor that he was a “suitable candidate”. There was no garda objection.

Judge Cronin also directed that a Romanian interpreter attend the case on the next date.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and those with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Tom Tuite

