Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a serious assault on a woman in Cork this week.

The attack happened on the evening of 15 September. A woman in her 20s was walking between Buttevant and Liscarroll when the driver of a car stopped and spoke to her.

Gardaí said the driver then assaulted the woman and left the scene. The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the R522 Buttevant to Liscarroll Road between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, particularly road users with dash cam footage, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.