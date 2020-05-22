ASTI changes tack and is now advising its members to comply with the Leaving Cert calculated grades system

THE ASSOCIATION OF Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) is now advising its members to engage with calculated grades model for the Leaving Cert as it said it is now satisfied that “full indemnity” has been secured.

In a statement this afternoon, the ASTI said that the Department of Education has said that Chief State Solicitor’s office will take over running the litigation in cases where a teacher may be sued over the grade they give a student.

Last night, the ASTI said it wouldn’t be recommending its teachers comply with the predictive grades system.

Under the proposals from the Department of Education, teachers and school leaders – as they will be implementing the calculated grades process – will have arrangements put in place to extend a State indemnity to them and to the boards of management of their schools.

The indemnity could be invoked where someone is sued in their own capacity. Last night, the ASTI described the situation as inadequate.

However, on foot of discussions with the government today, it is now satisfied that teachers will be fully indemnified.

It said in a statement: “[Our] concerns related to the potnetial for teachers to have to bear legal costs should civil proceedings be taken against them arising from discharge of their functions under the calculated grades model.

The ASTI has now secured the necessary clear assurances and clarifications that will allow for teachers to proceed with the work without fear of negative financial consequences.

The guidance for teachers on the predictive grade system can be found here.