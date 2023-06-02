Tributes paid to ASTI president Miriam Duggan who has died following a short illness

MIRIAM DUGGAN, THE president of ASTI, a national secondary school teachers’ union, has died, the union announced today.

Duggan, who served as president of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) since last year, died following a short illness.

Tributes were led by the Minister for Education and she was joined by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, the Irish Second–Level Students’ Union and her school, in Rosmini, Co Dublin, where she worked since 1982.

The ASTI said: “Miriam was dedicated to serving the teachers she represented at school, regional and national level. She was involved in a number of ASTI initiatives over the years including activities to highlight and address unequal pay and teacher workload.

“During her Presidency Miriam worked tirelessly to ensure the professional voice of teachers was heard in relation to Senior Cycle change,” the union added.

Duggan was a English, Religion and SPHE at Rosmini Community School, Dublin. Before being elected ASTI President, Duggan served as ASTI Vice President between 2021 and 2022.

Minister for Education Norma Foley paid tribute to the late teacher in a statement today.

The Minister said: “As Minister for Education I would like to express my heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Miriam Duggan (RIP), President of the ASTI.”

The Education Minister said Duggan “displayed an enormous commitment” to students, colleagues and to her work in the teacher’s union.

“She was a strong leader and a tireless advocate for the education community,” Foley added.

The union said: “Miriam was known to be courageous, fair and always kind.”

Rosmimi Community School said: “Rosmini Community deeply mourns the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend, Ms. Miriam Duggan.

“Up to the time of her death she was the President of the Association of Secondary Teachers or Ireland (ASTI) a position she held with great distinction,” the school’s principal said.

The Irish Second–Level Students’ Union, a representative body for secondary school students in Ireland, said Duggan will be “remembered as a strong trade unionist and advocate for teachers”.

The students’ union added: “Her warm personality filled any room she was in.”

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland, a separate union for both primary and secondary-level teachers, also paid tribute to Duggan in a statement today.

“It is with profound sadness that we write today to express our regret on the passing of our indomitable, formidable friend and colleague, ASTI President Miriam Duggan,” the union said.

“Her legacy, however, remains and on behalf of the TUI we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Miriam’s family, friends and colleagues and will continue to strive to carry out her wishes.”