#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

Scientists to trial combination of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russian vaccines

Sputnik V is currently being made available to Russians in high-risk groups.

By Press Association Friday 11 Dec 2020, 8:12 PM
36 minutes ago 1,845 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5297124
Image: PA
Image: PA

ASTRAZENECA IS TO join a trial exploring whether a combination of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate and the Russian Sputnik V jab can offer improved protection from coronavirus.

The pharmaceutical giant, which is developing the AZD1222 vaccine with Oxford University, said it would collaborate with the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute.

The trials will involve people aged 18 and over, AstraZeneca said on Friday.

They will help investigate the possibility of a combination of two vaccines boosting recipients’ immune response to Covid-19.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is yet to be approved for use in the UK, with the country’s medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) still reviewing trial data.

Sputnik V, currently being made available to Russians in high-risk groups, was given regulatory approval by the Russian government in early August amid criticism after only being tested on several dozen people.

Both jabs are adenoviral vector vaccines that contain genetic material of the protein spike of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

These types of vaccines are based on weakened versions of adenoviruses, which are a group of viruses that typically infect membranes of the eyes, respiratory tract, urinary tract, intestines and nervous system, and include the common cold.

They are a different class of jab to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine being rolled out in the UK, which uses mRNA technology that tricks the body into producing some of the viral proteins itself.

AstraZeneca said it was considering how to assess “heterologous combinations of different vaccines”.

The pharmaceutical company explained that vaccines often require more than one dose, an initial “prime” followed by a “boost”.

This can be done by administering the same jab multiples times, known as “homologous boosting”, or by combining different vaccines targeting the same antigen, known as “heterologous boosting”.

Related Reads

10.12.20 Those planning visits with vulnerable relatives shouldn't rely on Covid tests for protection, NPHET warns
10.12.20 EU medicines regulator says data 'looks robust' as it plans toward Pfizer vaccine approval by end of month

AstraZeneca said it was “working with industry partners, governments and research institutions around the world, and will soon begin exploring with Gamaleya Research Institute in Russia to understand whether two adenovirus-based vaccines can be successfully combined”.

The UK has secured 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The published interim phase three results of the vaccine’s trials found the jab protects against symptomatic disease in 70% of cases – with efficacy of 62% for those given two full doses, and 90% in those given a half, then a full dose.

Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds, explained that adenovirus vaccines can become “a victim of their own success” after a first dose because it triggers an “anti-vector” response in the body that reduces the efficiency of a second jab.

He said this might be a factor in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing lower efficacy at a higher dose.

Dr Griffin said: “Even though our immune systems haven’t seen the chimpanzee adenovirus before, the first viewing at the higher dose potentially generates sufficient responses to lessen the effect of the second boost.

“The Sputnik vaccine avoids this issue by using two different human adenoviruses for the first and second shot, meaning the anti-vector response is far less likely to have a negative impact.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Thus, combinations of these vaccines will give more flexibility in terms of regimens going forwards, and it is also encouraging to hear that combinations of adenovirus and RNA vaccines are planned.

“The importance of a second jab should not be underestimated as it is important for the longevity, specificity and effectiveness of the response to most vaccines.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie